Hoosiers take to the skies for Fourth of July celebrations

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- AAA says about 67,000 Hoosiers will fly now through Sunday.

The Indianapolis International Airport on Thursday was already seeing a steady stream of travelers ahead of the Fourth of July.

Indianapolis resident Chris Felts and his family were traveling to Las Vegas for the holiday. "She's actually originally from there, and so we're going to visit family and to take him for his first time going to Vegas."

Felts says it's also his son's first time flying, and that it took a lot of preparation before the journey. "Lots of Google searches, and packing. Lots of Amazon packages to the door."

Traveler Brooke Tanksley was headed to Austin, Texas, to visit family. "I'm excited. I'm excited to spend the holidays with my family,"

While flying remains one of the more expensive ways to travel, AAA says domestic airfare is averaging around $830 this year, about 5% higher than last year.

Still, travelers aren't letting high prices stop them from making holiday memories. Tanksley says said her cousin is also getting married. "We're just staying for the weekend. It's just a lot of wedding preparation and just celebrating."

AAA recommended travelers arrive at the airport at least two hours before domestic flights, especially during peak holiday travel days, to allow extra time for parking, check-in, and security.