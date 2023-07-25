Hoosiers try to score tickets to the 2024 NBA All-Star Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — Many Hoosiers looking to score NBA All-Star weekend event tickets were left disappointed and empty handed on Monday.

"I ain't going to cry over it. You can't cry over spilled milk, but I would have loved it, and I still would love some," said Sumeka Jones.

Lucas Oil Stadium will host "All-Star Saturday Night" on Sunday, February 18. Tickets went on sale this afternoon for Hoosiers only.

"Since I live here now, I was trying to see if I could get them for here," said Jones.

The excitement is in the air as Hoosiers prepare for the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend making its way to Indianapolis. But Hoosiers hopes of scoring early tickets were crushed in a matter of minutes. .

"I think those who want tickets are going to have to find them from some other recourse," said Doug Stafford.

The first round of tickets went on sale at 2 p.m. Monday afternoon for the State Farm All-Star Saturday night events.

"It's very likely the bots did capitalize on the tickets and unfortunately right now, that is the way of the world," said Stafford.

In about 20 minutes more than 10,000 tickets sold.

“I'm a day late, a dollar short. In reality, I’m a few minutes short. But regardless, I won't be able to get tickets unless I purchase them from somebody selling them online at an inflated price," said Stafford.

Tickets that were supposed to be as low as $24 are already going for $300 on Stub Hub and other second-party sites.

“Very frankly, I will not pay over the listed ticket price. I understand capitalism. I understand the person purchasing tickets and if they can convert those tickets at a higher price, that's for some people, that's not for me. I won't be a participant," said Stafford.

Jones says she was trying to buy tickets for her husband to experience some of the festivities since attending the game may not be likely.

"They gave me which is a discount for me like 700 and something dollars for nosebleed,” Jones.

Stafford says he was scoring tickets to reward some young Pacers fans he mentors.

"I thought what better time to be able to experience an All-Star game in Indianapolis and I guess I was naive in thinking I’d purchase those tickets," said Stafford.

"Yeah, it's fine. We'll still be in the bars, watching on TV," said Jones.

WRTV’s Amber Grigley reached out to Ticketmaster to learn more about how the tickets went so fast and if there's any way to crack down on scalpers. We have yet to hear back. We're also waiting to learn when the rest of the "All-Star Saturday Night" tickets will go on sale.

Ticketmaster has been in the spotlight several times in the last year as fans scrambled to get tickets to Taylor Swift and Beyonce tour dates. One change that you'll see in the coming months, Ticketmaster will let you see the total price of your tickets, fees included, up-front instead of right before you pay.

The change is part of a push from the Biden Administration to cut back on so-called "junk fees" across several industries.