Hoosiers warned of storm clean-up scams as Hurricane Helene remnants pass through Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers are being warned of possible storm clean-up scams following the severe weather that blew through Indiana as a result of Hurricane Helene.

Late Thursday, Helene made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in Florida. It has since been downgraded to a tropical storm.

The remnants of the storm have cause high winds and rain in Indiana and led to a High Wind Warning in place for most of the area on Friday.

WRTV

AG Todd Rokita says to be wary of scammers claiming to help clean-up, repair or rebuild for money.

“Hoosiers can protect their hard-earned money by asking questions, demanding a written contract, and doing old-fashioned research,” Rokita said. “It can be tempting to accept help to fix damages to your home, but it’s crucial to take a step back and fully vet the contractor.”

Tips to avoid storm-chasing scammers:



Be skeptical of people promising immediate clean-up and debris removal.

Check out contractors’ reputations before enlisting their services.

Ask for IDs, licenses, and proof the contractor is both bonded and insured.

Get more than one estimate for work.

Don’t believe any promises that aren’t in writing.

Never pay by wire transfer, gift card, cryptocurrency, or in cash.

Don’t pay the full amount for the project up front.

If you ever suspect a scam of any type, file a complaint at indianaconsumer.com or call Attorney General Rokita’s office at 1-800-382-5516.

