Hoosiers warned of storm clean-up scams as Hurricane Helene remnants pass through Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers are being warned of possible storm clean-up scams following the severe weather that blew through Indiana as a result of Hurricane Helene.
Late Thursday, Helene made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in Florida. It has since been downgraded to a tropical storm.
The remnants of the storm have cause high winds and rain in Indiana and led to a High Wind Warning in place for most of the area on Friday.
AG Todd Rokita says to be wary of scammers claiming to help clean-up, repair or rebuild for money.
“Hoosiers can protect their hard-earned money by asking questions, demanding a written contract, and doing old-fashioned research,” Rokita said. “It can be tempting to accept help to fix damages to your home, but it’s crucial to take a step back and fully vet the contractor.”
Tips to avoid storm-chasing scammers:
- Be skeptical of people promising immediate clean-up and debris removal.
- Check out contractors’ reputations before enlisting their services.
- Ask for IDs, licenses, and proof the contractor is both bonded and insured.
- Get more than one estimate for work.
- Don’t believe any promises that aren’t in writing.
- Never pay by wire transfer, gift card, cryptocurrency, or in cash.
- Don’t pay the full amount for the project up front.
If you ever suspect a scam of any type, file a complaint at indianaconsumer.com or call Attorney General Rokita’s office at 1-800-382-5516.
