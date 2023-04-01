Hoosiers warned of storm cleanup scams

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers are being warned of possible storm "clean-up" scams following severe weather.
AG Todd Rokita says to be wary of scammers claiming to help clean-up, repair or rebuild for money.
“Hoosiers can protect their hard-earned money by asking questions, demanding a written contract, and doing old-fashioned research,” Rokita said. “It can be tempting to accept help to fix damages to your home, but it’s crucial to take a step back and fully vet the contractor.”
Tips to avoid storm-chasing scammers:
- Be skeptical of people promising immediate clean-up and debris removal.
- Know that FEMA doesn’t charge application fees. If someone wants money to help you qualify for FEMA funds, that’s probably a scam.
- Check out contractors’ reputations before enlisting their services.
- Ask for IDs, licenses, and proof the contractor is both bonded and insured.
- Get more than one estimate for work.
- Don’t believe any promises that aren’t in writing.
- Never pay by wire transfer, gift card, cryptocurrency, or in cash.
- Don’t pay the full amount for the project up front.
If you ever suspect a scam of any type, file a complaint at indianaconsumer.com [lnks.gd] or call Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office at 1-800-382-5516.