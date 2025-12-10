Hope Center Indy helps trafficking survivors rebuild their lives

INDIANAPOLIS — Just over two years ago, Carrie Jones says she was living in fear with nowhere to turn.

"I was really struggling to get by. I had been trafficked. I was terrified. I was homeless, and I was hopeless," Carrie said.

With help from an anti-trafficking organization, Jones came to Indianapolis from California and found Hope Center Indy, a place she says saved her life.

"It gave me a safe space to lay my head down and to receive the truth, the truth of God's word, which has set me free," Jones said.

Hope Center Indy is located on a large campus off Brookville Road on the east side of Indianapolis. Women can come for emergency shelter in a moment of crisis, but beyond that, there is a short and long-term residential program called Take Heart Residential.

"In this program, they're committing to rebuilding their lives. So they're with us for a few years, and after that, they can then choose to also go on to our transitional housing program, which has a ton of freedom for them as well," said Sara Feasel, director of development at Hope Center Indy.

Morgan Jones, direct care coordinator, understands the challenges survivors face.

"When a woman has been sex trafficked or sexually exploited or has sexual trauma, there can be a lot of baggage that can come with that, especially in the trafficking world. It is a lifestyle, if you're in it, there's no way out until you do get out, and once you're out, the world is very, very different," Morgan said.

Rosie Borgaila, Hope Center Indy case manager, feels called to this work.

"God is up to something. He sees the women who've been hurt, and he is done with that," Borgaila said. "I love being a part of a place that says we're done treating people like that, and we're going to tell them that they have worth and value and honor and a purpose, they can have hope here."

Many women in the program work at on-site businesses, building skills and confidence along the way through Redefined, Hope Center Indy's social enterprise.

"This is just a really beautiful way that our survivors are able to have a safe and sober work environment," Feasel said.

Hope Center Indy also partners with Jordan Detection Canine, which trains electronic storage detection canines on campus that are used in child exploitation and human trafficking cases.

Todd Jordan, chief trainer and CEO of Jordan Detection Canine, started the company in 2015 after he says the first dog he trained alerted investigators to a thumb drive in the case of former Subway spokesman Jared Fogle.

"The minute I walked out of Jared Fogel's house is when my business basically had to open because everybody wanted one of the dogs," Jordan said.

Hope Center Indy is now breeding canines for Jordan Detection Canine. At last week's year-end banquet, the staff introduced everyone to three puppies from their very first litter.

Carrie now works in the Redefined Hope Coffee Shop and says this mission is personal. She's seen the harm predators can cause and the future that's possible with Hope Center Indy's help.

"I'm honored to be on a team that cares so much to stand firm, to set women free, to impart hope and healing on every single heart," Carrie said.

She says Hope Center Indy has given her another chance at life.

"It's not putting a band-aid over old traumas. It's actually taking a look in a safe space and being set free of those things that had held me back for so many years," Carrie said.