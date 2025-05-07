Hope to Action plan to help reshape 38th Street corridor

INDIANAPOLIS — A local community is working to reshape its neighborhood.

The goal is to make 38th Street safer and more accessible for all with the help of churches, community members and funding.

It's a new "Hope to Action" plan.

Residents on the east side are taking action into their own hands to improve the quality of life in the 38th Street corridor.

"When I think about 38th Street, I think about a neighborhood that is in development. It has been traumatized. It's been neglected. It's been abandoned in many cases. We're seeing more abandonment with vacant buildings, and what we're trying to do is revitalize and restore our neighborhood to its economic vitality," said Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Brian Shobe.

Pastor Shobe helped bring six east side churches together. The goal is to use congregations and community members to identify ways to bring more life and resources to the area.

East 38th Community Development Partners held a summit on May 3 to develop a Hope to Action Plan.

WRTV

"It's us saying this is what we want, this is what we can do, and the spirit and the energy that's behind this is going to bring the funding community and it's gonna bring more residents than what we have now, investing in what is already ours," said resident Annie Smith.

The group is working to add more seating, as well as financial and health education activities, along the purple line route.

"I can imagine and see, on the walking trail, cherry blossom trees, stations where there's places to just sit down and rest after walking," she said.

Other focuses include:



providing more youth opportunities

food access

dog parks

safety improvements, including more street lighting

"I know as a resident here in the neighborhood, often or not, it is completely dark," said Ashley Gurvitz.

Gurvitz said they also hope to transform vacant buildings into new businesses.

"When we see over 30 odd properties within a 3-mile radius are vacant, a lot of ideas came to life as we are the everyday users of this community," she said.

None of it is possible without the help of others.

East 38th Community Development Partners is asking everyone to get involved, fund raise and advocate so the hope will soon become a reality.