"Hopeful Threads": Plainfield High School students launch boutique to support classmates and community

PLAINFIELD — From hygiene products to T-shirts, a group of Plainfield High School students have turned a simple class project into a powerful community initiative.

It’s called "Hopeful Threads," and it’s already making a difference.

“It’s really cool to see all of the work that we’ve done really pay off and actually be accessible for students,” said Maria Kovach, one of the student founders.

The boutique is a vibrant, welcoming space complete with clothing racks, hangers, shelves and carefully organized items for students in need.

"It’s a place where students can come whenever they feel like they need something, said Nisha Patel, student founder.

The concept began as part of a school assignment but quickly grew into something much bigger.

Nisha Patel says they wanted the space to feel more like a real shopping experience than a donation center.

The project drew immediate attention from the Plainfield Kiwanis Club, which donated furniture and other supplies to help the team bring their vision to life.

Soon after, donations from local businesses and residents began pouring in.

“We were able to run a donation drive through our school and actually get all of the clothes,” said Kovach. “I don’t really know where we would’ve gotten them from if our community didn’t step up to help us.”

Hopeful Threads is open to all Plainfield High School students during school hours.

Whether a student needs a fresh T-shirt for the football game, spirit wear to show off their school pride, or simply a warm hoodie to get through the winter.

To understand just how impactful a boutique like this can be, we spoke with Carol Rogers, Director of the Indiana Business Research Center.

“Inflation is really constricting the household budget,” said Rogers. “Starting this school year, everything has been more expensive."

Rogers says the reality is that 36% of students in Plainfield qualify for free or reduced lunch.

That statistic is more than a number; it’s a reminder that many students walk the halls each day carrying invisible burdens.

“Giving back to our community means a lot to us,” said Patel.