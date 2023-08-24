Horizon House Street Outreach Team working to help those in need

INDIANAPOLIS — As temperatures continue to rise in central Indiana, organizations continue to help out those in need.

“We help provide a voice to the most unseen people in our community. We are here to advocate for them and try to help them to their next steps of their journey,” Niki Wattson, Street Outreach Manager for Horizon House, said.

Horizon House is a central Indiana non-profit committed to helping individuals experiencing homelessness.

The Street Outreach Team visits homeless camps, downtown streets and other locations where individuals are living unsheltered.

They work to distribute hygiene items, food, water and blankets to those in need. They also assist in finding emergency shelter and medical, mental health and substance abuse treatment.

“We've got to deal with people who need water — keeping people hydrated and avoiding heat strokes,” Wattson said.

Right now, the Street Outreach Team is helping give out water, snacks and food to those in need during the extreme heat. Those in need can head to their service center, which is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Here in the service center, we average anywhere from 150 to 200 people a day,” Wattson added.

Horizon House says bottled water distribution is part of the Street Outreach Program, as well as essential needs.

The program helps individuals start down a path to long-term, stable housing and a second chance to thrive.

The non-profit organization is also collecting water bottles. The organization says they can be dropped off at Horizon House, located at 1033 East Washington Street.

Through July 2023, Horizon House says it has served roughly 5,000 people.

