House fire displaces family in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE — A family is displaced after a house fire in Noblesville Tuesday morning.

According to the Noblesville Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a home in the 5000 block of Mountview way for a reported fire around 7:20 a.m.

When they arrived, they located two adults that lived in the house and were able to evacuate on their own. An adult male sustained injuries but refused transport to the hospital. An adult female was uninjured.

The department determined the fire started in the garage but the exact cause is still under investigation.

Due to the extent of the damage of, the family will be displaced.