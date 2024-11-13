Housing development for Indy's unhoused officially ready for move-in

INDIANAPOLIS — The 36-unit permanent supportive housing development, Compass on Washington, is officially ready for move-in.

The city, developers, Horizon House and others celebrated with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday.

WRTV

"It's like life has so changed for me. Now, I can dream again," said Restee Johnson.

Johnson said he didn't have a roof over his head for about 20 years. He said he turned his life around after getting permanent housing in 2019. The help came from Horizon House.

WRTV

"It just created that safe space where I could really work on some things that caused me to self-destruct, caused me to be on the streets," he said.

He knows the impact homes for the homeless will have.

WRTV

Soon, 36 single units at the Compass on Washington will start to fill up.

The director of housing at the Horizon House is Lillian Herbers-Kelli. She said more than 250 people are housed in Marion County transitional units. The difference is at Compass on Washington, they are permanent.

WRTV

Included are onsite wrap-around services for mental health, addiction, and recovery.

"I'm very emotional, to be honest, it has been a long time coming, and I'm just so, so excited to have a place to move people directly in that they can call home," she said.

WRTV

Residents have a skyline view of Indianapolis next door to the shelter where residents once stayed.

It's a reminder and motivation that help is out there.

WRTV

"It's not a precondition, but after you get in, if you choose to, it's a choice. If you want to work on those things to get better," said Johnson.

"Housing saves lives, and I'm very excited, especially at the brink of winter to get residents moved in and save lives," said Herbers-Kelli.

