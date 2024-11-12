How can Indy keep money flowing into downtown during the workweek?

INDIANAPOLIS — 2024 has been full of big weekend events in Indianapolis, from the NBA All-Star Game to the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. The city is now hoping to keep the momentum going during the middle of the week.

WRTV

"Sundays and Mondays are the hardest in any major city to get visitors into your city," said Chris Gahl of Visit Indy.

The goal is to attract more people downtown between weekends since basic business travel has slumped since the pandemic. Indianapolis is hoping to fill the void by using the Indiana Convention Center as often as possible.

WRTV

"We have a real sharp focus on conventions and meetings that happen not only during the weekend, but into the week," Gahl said.

Greg Bires has owned downtown jewelry store Windsor Jewelers for 40 years. He said the downtown economy has shifted away from the business crowd, but his business has stayed profitable thanks to long-time repeat customers.

WRTV

"We're a destination store now, but that's working for us because our customers want to support the store and are very loyal, so we're okay," Bires said. "There's been a lot of episodes, but I'm proud of the fact that we got through every one of them."

The last episode is already here. Bires is retiring and liquidating Windsor Jewelers after more than a century of business.

WRTV

"I want this store to end on a high note," Bires said.

Even though Bires will not be in business much longer, he remains optimistic for downtown Indianapolis' economic future because of one factor.

WRTV

"The fact that so many people are moving down here tells me that there's going to be a lot of energy here as years go on," Bires said. "I believe our downtown is in good shape."