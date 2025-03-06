How caution can prevent disaster: Preparing your home for Spring Cleaning

CARMEL—As you tackle your spring cleaning, it’s easy to overlook one important task: cleaning your dryer vent. Over time, lint, pet hair, and even those mysteriously missing socks can accumulate in the vent, creating a serious fire hazard.

Firefighters with the Carmel Fire Department, clogged dryer vents are a common risk that homeowners often forget.

Nationally, fire departments respond to around 3,000 calls a year because of dryer-related fires,” said Tim Griffin, Carmel Fire Department. “Regular maintenance is key to reducing the risk, and it’s something homeowners can easily do themselves to keep their home safe.”

While professional vent cleaning services are available, cleaning your dryer vent is an easy and inexpensive task you can tackle on your own. With just a few simple tools, you can reduce the risks of a clogged vent and improve your dryer’s performance.

How to Clean Your Dryer Vent



Unplug the Dryer: Safety first! Always unplug the dryer to avoid any electrical hazards while you work.



Disconnect the Vent Hose: Gently pull the vent hose off the back of the dryer. You may need to loosen the clamp holding it in place.



Clean the Vent with a Brush or Shop Vac: Use a vent cleaning brush or a vacuum with a vent hose attachment to carefully clear out the pipe. If you don’t have a vent brush, they are available at most hardware stores for just a few dollars.



Check the Lint Trap: Clean out the lint trap before reassembling everything. A clean trap allows the dryer to work more efficiently.



Inspect the Exterior Vent: Head outside and check the vent opening for any blockages, such as leaves or debris. Clear any obstructions to ensure proper airflow.

In addition to improving safety, regularly cleaning your dryer vent helps your appliance run more efficiently. A clean vent reduces drying time and energy use, leading to lower utility bills and less wear on your dryer.

This simple maintenance task can make a significant difference in your home’s safety and the longevity of your dryer.

