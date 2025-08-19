How license plate readers are boosting vehicle recovery rates for Indiana State Police

INDIANAPOLIS — Troopers from the Indiana State Police Indianapolis Post say they have made significant strides in recovering stolen vehicles this year. Since January 1, troopers in Indianapolis have recovered 336 stolen cars, leading to multiple arrests. The Night Shift B Squad, consisting of 13 troopers and two supervisors, is responsible for recovering nearly 60% of those stolen vehicles, according to ISP.

ISP says the recent increase in license plate reading cameras has played a crucial role in these efforts.

Linda Haynes is one of many residents in Indianapolis facing the aftermath of having her car stolen. Her car was stolen from the parking lot of her apartment complex on the city's east side early Tuesday morning.

"I never thought it would happen to me, but now it's gone," Haynes said.

Haynes described the vehicle as a “raggedy car” and did not understand why thieves would target it. Now, she hopes for its recovery.

"I just got to take it in stride and go onto plan B," she said. "So if I can go get another car and see if they can find it."

State police noted that the 336 stolen cars recovered in their district comprise a troubling statistic, with about 60% of them being taken from the east side of Indianapolis.

Troopers have utilized advanced technology to locate stolen vehicles.

"By finding that car and finding the person in possession of that car, we’re able to connect so many other crimes," Sgt. John Perrine said. "This includes crimes related to guns, illegal drugs and violent acts."

As for Haynes, she has this message for the person who took her car:

"Get a job, go get your own. Quit messing with people’s stuff. People work hard for their things,” she said.