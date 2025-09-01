How P30 is giving nonprofits and small businesses room to grow in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly three years after opening, P30 has served roughly 500 members of the community by giving entrepreneurs, nonprofits and organizations a safe space to create and grow.

The co-working and event space on the city’s far east side has become a hub for collaboration, networking and small business development. Co-founder and Executive Director Tamise Cross said it’s about more than office space.

“It’s important because we need to stimulate economic development, but also we need to show what redeveloping a village looks like,” Cross said. “When we come together and bring our resources together, we need to understand the value of social capital.”

WRTV

One of those finding value at P30 is Keith Baker, founder of the nonprofit Men to Health Inc. Baker started the group about a year ago after a personal journey of facing adversity and addiction. This month marks nine years of sobriety for him after nearly a decade of struggling.

“We don’t really have that space [for men to open up], and if we do have it, some of us feel ashamed to use it,” Baker said. “So, I try to curate spaces where we can be cool, smile, laugh, cry.”

Men to Health offers biweekly events focused on connection, breathing exercises and mental wellness, giving men a platform to be vulnerable and supported.

P30’s mission — providing wraparound services and business incubation — is combined into a larger effort to shift the narrative about the far east side.

“It doesn’t feel good as a resident of a community you love when people hear they can’t come here,” Cross said.

P30 celebrates its third anniversary in October, continuing its work to help entrepreneurs and nonprofits not only launch but thrive — and, leaders hope, transform the perception and future of their neighborhood.