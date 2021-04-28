How President Biden's plans could impact local issues

Major local issues will be impacted on what actions President Joe Biden and the U.S. Congress will take when it comes to police reform, the economy, and COVID-19 vaccines.

This is the racing capital of the world.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is serving as a major vaccination site in Indiana.

Despite the increase in vaccines, the number of people getting the shot is dropping. Some clinics have canceled due to lack of interest. Vaccine hesitancy is a reality and there's an expectation the federal lawmakers and President Biden will help in overcoming that.

March Madness was big for the city and state's economy. The NCAA held its entire men's basketball tournament in the Circle City, which led to the return of thousands of jobs.

Indiana bills itself, as the crossroads of America, and all eyes on the White House plan to invest big on infrastructure and create more jobs.

At the statehouse, police reform was a hot topic.

They passed several police reform measures, including mandatory de-escalation training and penalties for officers who turn off body cams to hide what they're doing. Most police officers in Indy are equipped with body cams, and Indiana State Police are set to have them by this summer.

Law enforcement is monitoring the public policies of the President and Congress on how to bridge the trust between the public and police.

The President’s first speech to Congress will be at 9 p.m. and WRTV will carry the address live.

