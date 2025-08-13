How technology is enhancing pedestrian safety on Indianapolis' east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Lisa Bland waits patiently for the purple line bus on Indianapolis' east side. While she relies on four wheels for transportation, she is not afraid to use her own two legs to navigate her community.

"You have to check your surroundings and make sure everything is okay," Bland said.

Bland and other pedestrians are hopeful that newly installed safety measures, including Miovision 360 cameras, will help enhance safety. These cameras have been placed at more than 30 intersections around Indianapolis, including the busy intersection of 21st and Mitthoefer.

“Using advanced detection technology, these cameras can monitor traffic patterns,” said Tucker Born, traffic signals engineer with the Indianapolis Department of Public Works. "Not only can we tell when vehicles are at certain spots of the signal, but we can also count how many vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists go through the intersection."

Data gathered from these cameras can identify high-traffic areas, allowing city officials to reevaluate safety measures as needed.

"We have an issue with pedestrian safety, and it's not just the city of Indianapolis; it's in communities all across the country," Todd Wilson, Director for the Indianapolis Department of Public Works, said.

Recent data from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization indicates that while serious crashes are on the rise, fatal crashes are decreasing.

"Using technology and understanding what's happening out there is critically important so changes can be made to infrastructure," said Anna Gremling, Executive Director of Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization. "Engineers can see what is going on over the course of 24 hours and 48 hours."

Bland has one simple piece of advice for her fellow pedestrians.

"Pay attention, check your surroundings."