How to be a smarter shopper the next time you buy furniture

INDIANAPOLIS — Purchasing a new recliner couch has been anything but relaxing for one Hamilton County man.

Anthony Janusiewicz tells WRTV he bought the couch of his dreams, but when it arrived, it was the wrong model, material and color.

And the Noblesville resident describes the process to fix it as long, slow and frustrating.

Buying furniture can be a lengthy and expensive process if you’re not smart about the purchase you’re making.

That’s why the Better Business Bureau provides the following tips:



Only shop with reputable retailers — research their page before deciding to do business with them.

Read several reviews — keep a critical eye out for comments about the quality of the furniture and the experience with the retailer.

Understand the store’s return and refund policy — some retailers may have unique restrictions and extra costs.

Get to know the delivery options — such as front door, inside, and white glove delivery.

Inspect furniture when it arrives before signing paperwork — if it is damaged or missing pieces, you don’t have to accept it.

Doing all of this likely could've saved Janusiewicz a lot of trouble, before he bought a recliner from Ashley Furniture.

“It was electric. The color was a fossil color. Both ends reclined back in different positions. It was $699 with the sign there. We brought the girl over and said ‘hey we found a couch we want this one,'" Janusiewicz said.

But when it arrived at his door step, he says he received the wrong couch.

He joined a customer-ran Facebook group called “Ashley Furniture Homestore Complaints.”

The public forum has over 5,000 members who post photos and anecdotes of their experience wit the furniture company.

They range from delayed times for delivery, damaged or incorrect products, lack of communication from customer service, struggles to get refunds or exchanges and more.

"Give us 24 hours to 48 hours. They keep procrastinating and pushing you off to the left. Saying call here. Wait this. Do that. And then you’re like what is going on," he said.

The Dufresne Spencer Group owns and operates over 163 Ashley retail stores across the country.

EVP of Strategy & Experience Lisa Fanaro tells WRTV that customer satisfactory is their top priority.

"We consistently strive to address any customer concerns promptly, and we pride ourselves in being a leader in customer experience. As a result, Ashley is the leading retail brand in the furniture industry," she said in an emailed statement.

Janusiewicz says the main thing he’d like to see is better communication from the company.

“You need to have a phone where you can call and talk to somebody on an issue. And address an issue," he said.

In the last year, 195 customers filed complaints against Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc. with the BBB.

And although Ashley has a 1.06 out of 5 customer rating, it’s still a BBB accredited business with an A+ rating.

Once again, the BBB says it's crucial for customers to keep these tips in mind when looking for any piece of furniture.