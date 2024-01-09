How to celebrate MLK Day 2024 in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS —Indianapolis is filled with events to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this year on MLK Day, and many of them won't cost you a dime.

A number of downtown museums and attractions will offer free admission and programming on Monday, Jan. 15.

Free Events:

The Children’s Museum

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. families can celebrate the life, achievements, and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with special activities and performances. The museum will offer free admission, but some special events may require advance tickets.

Indiana Historical Society

Enjoy free admission at IHS with special programs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The schedule includes activities, story time and a performance by Keisha Ballinger and the University United Methodist Church Praise Team. You can also donate to local organization, Charity Cares Clothing Closet, by bringing in brand-new socks or underwear.

Madame Walker Legacy Center

The Madame Walker Legacy Center is hosting their 42nd Annual Day of Celebration for Dr. Martin Luther King on Monday, Jan.15 at noon.

This year the event will feature speaker Roland Martin, renowned American journalist and the force behind Washington Watch with Roland Martin.

Tickets for the event are free, but registration is required.

White River State Park

White River State Park attractions are offering free admission and an opportunity to donate to Gleaners Food Bank.

White River State Park and Gleaners have partnered for this annual event for over 20 years. Donation "Dip Jars" will be located throughout the park at each attraction.

The following attractions will have free admission on January 15:



The park is also offering complimentary parking on MLK Day. Visitors may park in the underground garage located off Washington Street in front of the Indiana State Museum and in the surface parking lot next to the Park’s Visitor’s Center. Parking is not guaranteed and is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Shining A Light – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Shining A Light will feature an Indiana Civil Rights Commission (ICRC) signature presentation from January 10-15, highlighting MLK’s legacy. It will run nightly at 6:44 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:14 p.m., 9:00 p.m., and 10:14 p.m. on the AES Indiana building.

Before the Shining A Light debut on Jan. 10, the ICRC will gather at the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument at 6:00 p.m. for a commemorative wreath placing ceremony.

Landmark for Peace Memorial

Located at Martin Luther King Park at 1702 Broadway St, the Landmark for Peace Memorial is a free attraction that is available to visit all year around. The famous memorial created by Indiana artist Greg Perry marks the site where Robert Kennedy gave his memorable speech the night that Dr. King was assassinated in 1968. If you are looking for a quiet and introspective way to honor Dr. King, consider making a stop here.