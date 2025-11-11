How to get help to keep the heat on this winter

INDIANAPOLIS — A wintry start to the week probably had many folks cranking up the heat.

Utility companies are warning customers about the higher fees that come in the winter and ways you can save on your energy bill.

Mallory Duncan, Director of Communications with AES Indiana, said it's all about educating customers and planning ahead, as we head into winter. Duncan said there are many federally funded assistance programs available to help, such as the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which provides a one-time benefit to assist with the high cost of home energy bills and prevent disconnection.

"Also, the United Way of Central Indiana, their winter assistance fund is also income qualified, and AES Indiana just made a $50,000 donation to that winter assistance fund to help our customers out here during these colder months," said Duncan. "So, every program I just mentioned is available now. It is not being impacted by the government shutdown, but people do need to start planning ahead, start applying right now so that they can get those funds when they need them."

Duncan also advises customers to sign up for budget billing now, before winter is in full swing.

Duke Energy recommends:



Setting temperatures to the lowest comfortable setting

Seal leaks and insulate

Have your heating system checked by a professional

Check air filters regularly

Duke Energy also has interest-free installment payment plans and the Share the Light Fund.