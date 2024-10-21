How to have an autism-friendly Halloween in Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — No one should have to perform any tricks to get a treat this Halloween.

That’s what advocates for children with autism want you to know as the holiday approaches.

In just a few weeks, crowds of children will line the streets of Indianapolis carrying buckets of candy.

Well, if you see a child with a blue bucket, it could mean they are on the autism spectrum.

“Some kids don’t just have the skills to say ‘thank you’ or ‘trick-or-treat’ or even know what to do when they get to a house. They just stand there paralyzed," Jennifer Morgan said.

Her two-year-old Aldous is going to be Mickey Mouse this Halloween.

“We want him to be able to have the full experience and have the same experience as everyone else," she said.

Halloween is a time filled with new lights, sounds, sights and senses.

All the thrills and excitement of the holiday can be overwhelming for children with autism and sensory sensitivities like Aldous.

“He didn’t really have the language to say what he needed to. He would go to a house and just try to take all of the candy that they had," Morgan said.

You may see a child with an Augmentative and Alternative Communication or AAC device this Halloween.

An AAC helps children with autism communicate when they have difficulty speaking.

“If you hear someone say trick-or-treat with generated speech, that is an option," Morgan Allen, speech language pathologist at Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers, said.

Allen says there’s ways you can help.

WRTV

•Be flexible with expectations

•Reduce the stimuli

•Turn down lights

•Speak more quietly

•Be patient

•Remember the joy

“Be okay with being uncomfortable and learning right then, ultimately it’s about creating access for everybody,” Allen said.

For parents of children with autism, there are other support ideas.

“You can create a core board like these to paste on their pumpkins or to just keep in their wagon. You can point to symbols to let them know I want to do more or I’m ready to go home," she said.

Experts say it’s a smart idea to introduce aspects of the holiday now, instead of waiting until October 31.

Trying on their Halloween costume now will help desensitize them to its different textures and feelings.