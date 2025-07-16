Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

How to have fun and save at the 2025 Indiana State Fair

From advance-ticket savings to themed discount days and daily food bargains, here's how you can save at this year's Indiana State Fair.
Indiana State Fair.jpg
WRTV
Indiana State Fair.jpg
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — The annual Indiana State Fair is back from Friday, August 1, to Sunday, August 17 (closed Mondays), offering 15 days of summer fun filled with entertainment, delicious food, and family-friendly activities.

This year, the fair offers many ways to have fun without breaking the bank.

Advance Savings You Can't Miss

  • 20% Off Admission and Parking: Buy tickets before July 31 at 11:59 PM ET to secure a discount!
  • Midway Wristbands: Save 38% when purchased in advance (valid on select days).
  • Family Four Pack: Get four admissions and a parking pass for 30% off the gate price.
  • Foodie Family Four Pack: Includes four admissions, a parking pass, and $50 in Fair Bucks for concessions, also at a 30% discount.

Theme Days & Daily Deals That Save

The Fair features several special days to help everyone save:

  • $2 Tuesdays: Admission, Midway rides, and select food items are just $2 each on August 5 and August 12.
  • Military & First Responders Day: Free admission for service members and their families with valid ID on August 6.
  • BMV Discount Day: On August 7, get admission for just $8 with a printed or digital IN.gov voucher.
  • IndyStar Free Ticket Day: On Farmers’ Day (August 13), redeem a voucher from the IndyStar's August 11 print edition for free admission.
  • AAA Day: August 14 offers complimentary admission for AAA cardholders with a valid card.

Additional Budget-Friendly Perks

  • Bike to the Fair: Save $1 off admission per person and enjoy free secure bike parking.
  • Free Tractor Shuttle Rides: Get around the Fairgrounds easily.

Daily Food Discounts & $5 Value Meals

The Fair features a $5 Value Menu with select food items priced at $5 or less, perfect for sampling favorites without overspending. On $2 Tuesdays, every food stand will offer at least one $2 concession option.

For more details on deals, expiration dates, and ticketing, visit www.indianastatefair.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.