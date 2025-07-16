How to have fun and save at the 2025 Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — The annual Indiana State Fair is back from Friday, August 1, to Sunday, August 17 (closed Mondays), offering 15 days of summer fun filled with entertainment, delicious food, and family-friendly activities.

This year, the fair offers many ways to have fun without breaking the bank.

Advance Savings You Can't Miss

20% Off Admission and Parking: Buy tickets before July 31 at 11:59 PM ET to secure a discount!

Midway Wristbands: Save 38% when purchased in advance (valid on select days).

Family Four Pack: Get four admissions and a parking pass for 30% off the gate price.

Foodie Family Four Pack: Includes four admissions, a parking pass, and $50 in Fair Bucks for concessions, also at a 30% discount.

Theme Days & Daily Deals That Save

The Fair features several special days to help everyone save:

$2 Tuesdays: Admission, Midway rides, and select food items are just $2 each on August 5 and August 12.

Military & First Responders Day: Free admission for service members and their families with valid ID on August 6.

BMV Discount Day: On August 7, get admission for just $8 with a printed or digital IN.gov voucher.

IndyStar Free Ticket Day: On Farmers’ Day (August 13), redeem a voucher from the IndyStar's August 11 print edition for free admission.

AAA Day: August 14 offers complimentary admission for AAA cardholders with a valid card.

Additional Budget-Friendly Perks

Bike to the Fair: Save $1 off admission per person and enjoy free secure bike parking.

Free Tractor Shuttle Rides: Get around the Fairgrounds easily.

Daily Food Discounts & $5 Value Meals

The Fair features a $5 Value Menu with select food items priced at $5 or less, perfect for sampling favorites without overspending. On $2 Tuesdays, every food stand will offer at least one $2 concession option.

For more details on deals, expiration dates, and ticketing, visit www.indianastatefair.com.

