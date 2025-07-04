How to keep your dogs safe during Fourth of July fireworks

INDIANAPOLIS — Fireworks and the Fourth of July may be a festive pairing for people, but for pets, especially dogs, it can be a frightening and dangerous mix.

Animal shelters across Indianapolis are already overwhelmed, and staff are bracing for even more incoming strays this holiday weekend.

“Our city is in crisis already,” said Darcie Kurtz with FIDO. “There are strays on the street already.”

“We stay at max capacity year-round,” said Billie Bowling with IACS.

July 5 is typically one of the busiest days for shelters, as dogs escape from yards and homes in response to the loud booms of fireworks.

“You’ll see an explosion of posts on our pet lost-and-found networks,” said Kurtz.

The noises often trigger fear responses similar to those brought on by thunderstorms.

To keep pets calm and avoid a trip to the shelter, experts recommend a few key steps:



Bring dogs inside well before fireworks start.

well before fireworks start. Create a quiet, safe space in your home.

in your home. Offer treats and toys to keep them distracted.

“Kongs, Nylabones with peanut butter, making sure their attention is on something other than the loud noises outside,” said Bowling.

“If you don’t have a basement, turn on all your lights, TVs and radios to mask the sights and sounds of fireworks,” said Kurtz. “And if you can stay home, give them a steady stream of high-value treats to help decondition that fear.”

It’s also crucial to ensure your pet’s microchip information is up to date, in case they do manage to escape.