How to properly prepare for fall and winter heating

INDIANAPOLIS— With the cooler weather rolling around, you need to remember how to prevent any accidents.

Fall heating safety is top of mind for the Wayne Township Fire Department.

We talked with Captain Eric Banister with Wayne Township about what you can do.

“You are going to want to inspect your heating systems,” said Banister. “Before using your heating system for the season, have it inspected by a professional to ensure it's working efficiently and safely.”

Banister says you need to clean your filters in your heating system, check for carbon monoxide leaks and make sure all your detectors are working.

“Make sure your detectors are installed near sleeping areas and check them regularly,” said Banister.

Another thing to keep in mind is space heaters.

“Make sure any flammable materials are kept away from space heaters and furnaces,” said Banister. “If you have a space heater choose one with safety features like automatic shut-off.”

wrtv Preparing to turn up the heat safely

Banister says to make sure your space heater is placed on a flat, stable surface away from furniture and curtains.

Wayne Township says when plugging in your heaters and other devices you need to make sure you aren’t overloading circuits.

Banister says education, regular maintenance and having an emergency plan is essential when preparing for cooler temperatures.

WATCH | What firefighters want you to know about smoke alarms that could save your life