How to protect yourself: Ticks season is here in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS— As warmer weather sets in across Indiana, ticks are becoming more active.

WRTV talked with Mark Lame, a Professor Emeritus at the Indiana School of Public and Environmental Affairs and an expert in medical entomology, for tips on how to stay safe during tick season.

Ticks are already out in Indiana, according to Dr. Lame. "Ticks are opportunistic, and they’re already hungry," said Lame.

While ticks can be active year-round, spring marks the start of peak tick season, when they’re most prevalent.

"If the tick is not embedded just remove it carefully with your fingers or tweezers.," said Lame. "If it’s embedded, pull it out straight without twisting."

Lame says you should save the tick for identification with scotch tape to stick it to something, so your doctor can determine if it’s a dangerous tick.

Ticks can transmit several diseases, including Lyme disease.

"Lyme disease is most commonly spread by the deer tick, which can be very small and hard to notice," said Lame.

The hallmark of Lyme disease is a "bullseye" rash around the bite.

"Most tick bites don’t result in disease but it’s important to monitor yourself for symptoms like flu-like feelings," he said.

To protect yourself from ticks, Dr. Lame recommends several precautions:

