How you can give input to a new community center coming to Decatur Township

INDIANAPOLIS— Decatur Township is getting it's first-ever community center. Located in Decatur Farms Park at the intersection of Paddock & County Line Rd, the center will bring a much-needed gathering space to a growing neighborhood.

Councillor Joshua Bain says it's something residents have wanted for decades.

The community center will be housed in a long-vacant building which will be completely renovated and repurposed to serve as a community hub.

“It’s certainly not a great-looking building right now—it’s kind of an eyesore,” said Bain. “The fact that we’re able to take this space and turn it into whatever we want is an incredible opportunity for our community.”

wrtv decatur township community center

The land and building are being donated by the neighborhood’s developer, D.R. Horton, to the Indy Parks Department, which will oversee its operation. This means no tax increases for residents.

For years, residents have voiced the need for a community space where families, especially children can gather. While surrounding communities like Greenwood, Mooresville, and Plainfield have their own centers, Decatur Township has been left without one—until now.

"We've been fighting for something like this for decades," Bain said. "This is a huge win for our township."

A community engagement session is scheduled for Tuesday night to gather public input on the future of the space.

When: Tuesday, March 18th

Time: 6:30 - 7:30 PM

Where: Winding River Golf Course Clubhouse (8015 Mann Road, Indianapolis, IN 46221)

WRTV talked to one teenager who plans on attending the meeting.

"I think it's a great idea," Jolie Kaneza said. "Usually, my brothers and their friends come home from school and want to play, but there’s not much space."

Kaneza says she hopes to tell city officials how important the project is.

"It's really needed," she said. "Right now, when we go outside we are just playing in the street and there's not much to do."

If you live in Decatur Township this is your chance to ask questions and share ideas.