Howard County investigates death of inmate in jail

KOKOMO — Howard County Sherrif's Department is investigating after an inmate was found dead at Howard County Jail.

Just before noon on Sunday, an inmate identified as Donald L. Helton Jr, age 64, was found unresponsive.

Medical personnel was called and CPR was immediately performed on the inmate, police said.

Mr. Helton was pronounced dead at approximately 12:05 p.m. His family has been notified.

According to police, an autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. Scott Waymire at (765) 456-2020 ext. 3463 or

