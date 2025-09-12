Howard County judge permanently banned from judicial service

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court has permanently banned a Howard County Superior Court judge from judicial services.

According to the issue ordered on Thursday, the Honorable Judge Matthew J. Elkin engaged in judicial misconduct by "failing to disqualify himself from presiding over matters in which he previously represented a party, making injudicious comments toward problem-solving court (“PSC”) participants, favoring certain litigants while degrading others, inadequately supervising employees and possibly misusing court funds."

The Court ruled Elkin is no longer eligible for judicial service, including as a judge pro tempore, temporary judge or private judge. Elkin can keep his license to practice law unless the court rules otherwise.

Elkin began serving as a judge of the Howard Superior Court in January 2023, according to the ruling. He served as a public defender before he was elected as a judge. Elkin presided over a general jurisdiction docket as well as cases in Howard County's Drug Court and re-entry Court.

Disciplinary charges were filed against Elkin back on March 26 by the Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications, alleging Elkin "demonstrated an inability to perform judicial and administrative duties competently, diligently, and promptly and acted in a manner that did not promote public confidence in the judiciary."

The commission charged Elkin with nine counts of misconduct, alleging he did not treat litigants fairly or with dignity and abused the prestige of his office for personal gain.

Elkin must tender his resignation to the Governor and leave office no later than September 30.