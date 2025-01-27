Howard County officials investigate death of teen found in private pond

RUSSIAVILLE — The Howard County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 16-year-old male found in a private pond near 300 S. & 500 W in Russiaville.

According to police, at approximately 9:34 a.m. on Jan. 26, a 911 call was made by the teen's mother after she discovered her son unconscious and unresponsive. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, with the first unit arriving within four minutes.

The teen was found inside an ice fishing shanty, where family members were assisting in life-saving efforts until medics arrived. Unfortunately, the victim was pronounced deceased after being transported to the hospital.

An autopsy has been scheduled this week at the Howard County Coroner’s Office

This case remains under investigation by the Howard County Sheriff’s Office and the Howard County

Coroner’s Office. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective Ernie

Shirey at 765-614-3449.