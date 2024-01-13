Howard County Sheriff’s Office lay beloved K9 to rest following cancer diagnosis

HOWARD COUNTY — Howard County K9 Nelson was laid to rest on Saturday after he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

Deputies say K9 Nelson, a nine-year veteran, located more than 20 pounds of illegal narcotics, captured three suspects and helped recover more than $85,000 in cash during his career.

Howard County Sheriff's Office

The department says Nelson had received awards from the American police Hall of Fame, along with receiving the fastest K9 award from National FEMA K9 conference.

K9 Nelson’s handler was Deputy Will Cline. Deputies held a private ceremony honoring the K9’s life.

Howard County Sheriff's Office

“While he is one of the best on the street, Nelson still loved camping, carrots, kongs, his sister Dolly, his mom and most definitely his dad,” the Howard County Sheriff's Office said. “To say Nelson is spoiled may be an understatement, but he loved all his birthday parties and opening his Christmas presents by himself.”