Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsHoward County

Actions

Howard County Coroner seeks help identifying man

CENTERED PORTRAIT PHOTO WITH BLURRED BACKGROUND (5).jpg
WRTV
CENTERED PORTRAIT PHOTO WITH BLURRED BACKGROUND (5).jpg
Posted at 11:37 AM, Mar 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-27 11:37:24-04

HOWARD COUNTY — The Howard County Coroner's Office is seeking help in locating the next of kin of a man found dead in Kokomo on Sunday.

The man, 59-year-old Bradford Nakai Allison, is described as Native American who weighed 170 lbs and stood 5'10".

Allison's last known residential status was homeless.

He may have lived or stayed in Cherokee, Iowa and Logansport, Indiana. He was born in Arizona and divorced.

Anyone with information about Allison or his family, contact the Howard County Coroner's Office at 765-456-1186.

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines

Latest Headlines | March 27, 7am

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!