Howard County Coroner seeks help identifying man

HOWARD COUNTY — The Howard County Coroner's Office is seeking help in locating the next of kin of a man found dead in Kokomo on Sunday.

The man, 59-year-old Bradford Nakai Allison, is described as Native American who weighed 170 lbs and stood 5'10".

Allison's last known residential status was homeless.

He may have lived or stayed in Cherokee, Iowa and Logansport, Indiana. He was born in Arizona and divorced.

Anyone with information about Allison or his family, contact the Howard County Coroner's Office at 765-456-1186.

