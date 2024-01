HOWARD COUNTY — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a cell at the Howard County Jail in Kokomo.

According to the sheriff's office, Leroy O. Anderson of South Carolina was found dead inside his cell as correctional officers were passing breakfast trays to individuals.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, January 20.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scott Waymire 765-614-3463.