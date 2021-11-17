Kokomo police ask for public's help after armored vehicle robbed

KOKOMO — The Kokomo Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify the getaway car a person used following an armed robbery of an armored vehicle outside of a bank on Tuesday.

Officers responded to a reported armed robbery in the 200 block of West Jefferson Street after an armored vehicle arrived at the building to service the ATM.

While one employee was inside the bank servicing the machine, police said a Black male wearing a camouflaged hood, black facemask, and dark clothing entered the armored vehicle, held the driver at gunpoint, and disarmed him.

The suspect took an undetermined amount of cash and fled in a maroon or red 2013-2018 Cadillac XTS.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Captain Bruce D. Rood at (765) 456-7332 (brood@cityofkokomo.org) or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017.