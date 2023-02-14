Watch Now
Child seriously injured in hit-and-run, Kokomo police searching for driver

WRTV
Posted at 9:41 AM, Feb 14, 2023
KOKOMO — Kokomo police are searching for a driver after a 10-year-old was seriously injured in a hit-and-run Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the 600 block of Southlea Drive for a personal injury accident involving a 10-year-old.

Investigation revealed the 10-year-old was running across a parking lot to a bus stop when she was struck by a newer Black Dodge Ram pick-up truck. The truck was being driven by a black male wearing a Carhart jacket, according to police.

The pick-up truck left the scene in an unknown direction at this time, according to police.

The child suffered serious injuries and transported to a local hospital. This case is actively being investigated by the Kokomo Police Department Accident Investigators.

Anyone contact the Kokomo Police Department at (765) 456-7017 if you have additional information about this case.

