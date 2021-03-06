Kokomo fire captain dies with COVID-19

KOKOMO — The Kokomo Fire Department is mourning the death of Capt. Marty Meyers, who died Thursday after a battle with COVID-19.

"It is with deepest regret and sorrow that we share the LODD (Line of Duty Death) of our brother, Capt.Marty Meyers," the department said on Facebook.

"Marty fought a hard fight to overcome his illness but ultimately passed away (Thursday) afternoon. Please pray for his family and our department."

Chief Chris Frazier told WRTV that Myers died from complications of COVID-19.