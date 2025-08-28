Kokomo man sentenced to 42 years for criminal confinement and torture cases

KOKOMO — A Kokomo man will spend more than four decades in prison after pleading guilty to criminal confinement charges in two separate torture cases that shocked the community.

Troy Lamar Wilson, 36, was sentenced to a total of 42 years in the Indiana Department of Correction, the Howard County Prosecutor's Office announced. On Aug. 5, Wilson pleaded guilty to criminal confinement charges in two separate cases, receiving 21 years in each case to be served consecutively.

The convictions stem from horrific incidents that occurred in 2019 and early 2020. Court documents reveal that in July 2019, Wilson and associates confined, beat, stripped, burned and held at gunpoint two victims at an undisclosed residence. The brutality escalated when the victims were forced to point firearms at one another — all captured on a 42-minute video later retrieved from Wilson's phone.

Additional revelations emerged in February 2020, when law enforcement responded to a shooting in downtown Kokomo. Investigators discovered a man tied up in a bathtub, who told them he had been held and tortured for 11 days — beaten and burned with hot water.

