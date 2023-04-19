Watch Now
Man accused of stealing more than $4,000 worth of welders from Kokomo Rural King

Kokomo Police Department
Posted at 7:26 AM, Apr 19, 2023
KOKOMO — The Kokomo Police Department is asking for help as they investigate a theft out of a local Rural King store.

Investigators say the suspect, seen below, swapped UPC code stickers on items and left the store with four Hobart 210 MPV welders in March.

The welders were stolen from the store located on S. Washington Street and have a value of $4,399.96.

Further investigation found the man is believed to have done similar acts at other Indiana Rural King stores in February.

The suspect is described as between 5 foot 7 inches to 5 foot 10 inches with a husky build and multiple tattoos on his arms, neck and face.

He has been seen driving a mid-1990s gold Toyota Camry or Geo Prizm alongside a woman in her 40s - 50s with brown hair and a thin build.

Anyone who has information can contact Detective Cameron Cunningham at 765-456-7136 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.

