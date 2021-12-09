Markland Mall in Kokomo hosting sensory friendly experience with Santa

KOKOMO — Santa Claus is coming to town, but for those with sensory needs, a Sensitive Santa is here.

Santa will be at the Markland Mall on Sunday, Dec. 12 from 9-10:30 a.m. before the town center is open.

The mall says it will be a quieter, more subdued experience with alternative seating options, muted lights, quiet music and reduced traffic.

Prepackaged snacks and a craft will be available.

The event is free and photographs will be available for purchase. A portion of proceeds will be donated to Autism Speaks.

Families are encouraged to RSVP in advance by reserving a ticket. For more information, click here.

