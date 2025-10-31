Kokomo's new baseball team officially named

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo's newly established collegiate summer baseball team has been officially named the Kokomo Creek Chubs. This designation draws inspiration from the creek chub, a freshwater fish indigenous to Indiana's rivers and streams, notably the Wildcat Creek, which flows adjacent to the outfield fences of Kokomo Municipal Stadium.

Officials say the creek chub is small but tough and it thrives in our waters and reflects the determination, pride, and perseverance of the City of Kokomo.

The color scheme of navy blue, teal, and silver symbolizes the colors of water, blending depth, freshness, and modern vibrancy. Together, these elements create a sleek and distinctive brand identity that reflects both Kokomo's natural landscape and its deep connection to baseball.

"The name Creek Chubs captures both the personality of Kokomo and the environment that surrounds us," Joe Thatcher said.

Thatcher is a Kokomo native, former Major League pitcher, and part of the team's ownership group.

"As we embark on this new chapter of baseball in Kokomo, we sought a team name that embodies the fun and energetic spirit mirroring the decades of passion shown by local baseball fans here in this great community," Thatcher said.

"From the outset, our ownership group prioritized community input, and it quickly became clear that 'Creek Chubs' was the overwhelming fan favorite," Thatcher said.

"This fun, unique, and creative team name perfectly reflects the energy and excitement of a community united by baseball," Thatcher said.

Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said the unveiling of this new team name is the first step in bringing summer baseball back to Kokomo.

"Our entire community really missed having action at the stadium last summer and we all look forward to the 2026 season," Moore said.

Latest Headlines | October 31, 7am

The Kokomo Creek Chubs are part of the Prospect League collegiate summer baseball league and will play their inaugural season in summer 2026 at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.

"We are thrilled about the Kokomo Creek Chubs' official return to the Prospect League next season," Thatcher said.

"Our brand of baseball, our dedicated fans, and our innovative team name perfectly embody the values and priorities of the entire Prospect League and we eagerly look forward to competing next summer," Thatcher said.