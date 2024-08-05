Leadership Kokomo is building leaders in Howard County

KOKOMO — For more than four decades, Leadership Kokomo has helped shape leaders in Howard County.

It’s a partnership between Ivy Tech Community College and the City of Kokomo, Kokomo Thriving Center Indiana Wesleyan University, and the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance/Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce.

What is a leader?

That's a question program facilitator Dr. Liz Kerns asks her students every year.

“That typically goes from an inward focused what is a leader as far as they are leading organizations that are leading others, they are managing others. And when they graduate, the trend has been leading the community and interpersonal leadership— leading themselves. We want them to be the best version of themselves in order to lead others," Dr. Kerns said.

Leadership Kokomo is a nine-month development program which includes 100 hours of community and leadership training.

The program can benefit people in many careers — business, nonprofit, education, public and social services.

“Much of the classroom work and the work that students do in building their networks begins on this campus but it also happens throughout the community, as students connect to social organizations, as they connect to businesses," Chancellor Ethan Heicher said.

Heicher would know — he's a graduate!

Since 1982, almost a thousand people have gone through the program.

WRTV sat down with three recent alumni about why they got involved.

“Wanting to get involved and reconnect," Allison Lyons said.

“Mainly to strengthen my bond with different people in the community," Megan Henry said.

“It allows me an opportunity to really invest in the community and understand what its needs are," Josh White said.

The three graduates each work in different fields.

Their common bond is their passion for their city.

“Kokomo has been described as the biggest small town in Indiana. That resonates in how the community interacts," White said.

“I think we wanna watch everyone succeed," Henry said.

“People rally around each other and come together," Lyons said.

Leadership Kokomo's 43rd cohort will begin August 13.

The cohort meets every other Tuesday morning from 8 a.m. to noon with approximately five full day classes meeting from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Participants earn three leadership credits at the bachelor's or master's degree level upon completion of the program.