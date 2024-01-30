Manhunt underway for work release escapee in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY — The Howard County Sheriff's is searching for a man who escaped from work release recently.

According to the sheriff's office, Scott West escaped work release and they need help finding him.

West is described as 5'7 and 190 lbs. with blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and a gray sock hat.

If you have any information on Mr. West's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 765-457-1105 or you can leave an anonymous tip using the Sheriff's Office app.