Person dies after being injured at Haynes International in Kokomo

KOKOMO — One person has died after they were injured Friday morning at Haynes International headquarters in Kokomo.

Coroner Dr. Steven J. Seele says Seth Badger, 32, of Logansport was taken to the hospital from the business where he was pronounced dead.

According to its website, Haynes International develops, manufactures and markets alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications.

Kokomo Police told WRTV they are investigating a "work related accident" that is still under investigation. No other information has been released.

Seele says the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration (IOSHA) is also investigating. An IOSHA spokesperson tells WRTV state officers are closed Friday for Veterans Day, but more information could be available Monday.

An autopsy for Badger was scheduled for Friday.

Anyone with additional information may call the Howard County Coroner’s Office, 765-456-1186 or the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7017.