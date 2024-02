NOBLESVILLE — Get ready Hozier Fans! The Irish musician is making his way to Noblesville this May.

With his Unreal Unearth Tour, Hozier will take the stage at Ruoff Music Center on Tuesday, May 28.

Hozier is known for his song like ""Take Me to Church," "Work Song" and "Would That I." During his tour, Hozier will share the spotlight with Canadian pop artist, Allison Russell.

General ticket sales begin on Thursday, Feb. 29 at noon eastern time. You can purchase tickets here.