Stricter cellphone rules begin for HSE students under new Indiana law

FISHERS, Ind. (WRTV) — Students returning to Hamilton Southeastern Schools this year will face stricter restrictions on cellphone use as a new statewide law requires devices to remain put away from bell to bell, from the start of the school day until the end.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW:

While the district already had cellphone restrictions in place, the new law reinforces the expectation that students will not use cellphones or wireless devices during the school day.

“I really believe in my heart of hearts that it’s going to benefit our students,” said Christi Thomas, director of student services for Hamilton Southeastern Schools.

Under the policy, students are prohibited from using cellphones in classrooms and during lunch periods. District leaders say the goal is to reduce distractions and improve student engagement.

“By removing cellphones, I think we can increase focus and engagement,” Thomas said. “From that, I think we’ll get some academic performance increase.”

Thomas said she has received mixed reactions from parents and students. While some students are anxious about giving up access to their phones, she believes the long-term benefits outweigh the initial adjustment.

“Many have grown up with a cellphone from a very early age. They’re nervous about it,” Thomas said. “I do think it’s going to be a learning curve, and it’s going to be hard at first.”

Wireless-connected devices such as iPods and smartwatches are prohibited under the policy.

Thomas said there are a lot of benefits, including more students socializing instead of hiding behind their phones, which she said also can help improve students’ mental health.

Implementation of the policy will vary by schools.

At intermediate and junior high schools, students in grades 5 through 8 will store their phones in lockers throughout the school day. At Fishers High School, where locker space is limited, students will keep their phones inside their backpacks during class. Teachers will designate areas where backpacks can be stored while students work.

There are exceptions to the policy. Thomas said teachers may allow students to use their phones during emergencies, and accommodations will be made for students with medical conditions.

Students who violate the policy will face progressive discipline, even at first violation.

“It’s the law, and we’re going to enforce the law the way legislation has written,” Thomas said.

She said first-time violators will have their phones confiscated and receive detention. And then it will involve parents and progressive discipline.

District officials acknowledge the transition may take time but say they are confident the new restrictions will ultimately create a more focused learning environment for students.