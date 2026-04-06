Hugh Jackman to speak at Ball State University’s 2026 commencement

MUNCIE, Ind. (WRTV) — Actor, producer, philanthropist and "Wolverine" star Hugh Jackman will address the Class of 2026 at Ball State University's spring commencement ceremony in May.

Jackman, known for his work in musicals, theater, and as Wolverine in the “X-Men” film series, was personally invited by Ball State President Geoffrey Mearns.

Over the past few years, Jackman has made several appearances at the university, including multiple visits in 2025. In September, he accompanied theater instructor and his partner Sutton Foster during one of her teaching engagements. He returned in November to present a screening of his film “Song Sung Blue,” which debuted in theaters on Christmas Day.

In a statement announcing the speaker, Mearns expressed appreciation for Jackman’s acceptance of the invitation, noting his continued support for both the university and the arts.

“Hugh is a talented and versatile artist and an enthusiastic advocate for the arts and humanities,” Mearns said. “For these reasons and many more, I am grateful that he accepted my invitation to be our Commencement speaker. I appreciate that Hugh continues to be gracious in sharing his time and talent with our University community and I look forward to hearing his address to our Class of 2026.”

The commencement ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, at the Ball State Quad. Approximately 2,800 students are expected to receive doctoral, specialist, master’s, and bachelor’s degrees.

During the ceremony, Jackman will also be awarded an honorary Doctor of Arts degree.

After the main event, individual colleges will hold their own celebrations throughout the day at Worthen Arena and Emens Auditorium.

Additional details about travel, parking, and ceremony schedules can be found on the university’s website.