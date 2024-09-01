Human remains found in Greenwood positively identified after 35 years

GREENWOOD — Human remains found in 1993 in Greenwood have been positively identified following months of DNA and genealogy work by the Johnson County Coroner's Office.

The family will be coming to Indiana to claim the remains of Michael Benjamin Davis, born in Richland County, South Carolina. He would have been in his mid-20s at the time of his death.

The remains were found in 1993 near I-65, in what is now Otte Golf Course.

Davis's case remained cold with no leads until the Coroner's Office revisited it using updated DNA and genealogy procedures.

The identification process took nearly six months. Significant progress was made with the help of Greenwood PD, the University of Indianapolis, and the Othram Forensic DNA Testing Laboratory.

After months of emails, phone calls, and assistance from other law enforcement agencies across the U.S. and Canada, potential family members were located.

DNA kits were funded by Crime Junkie Podcast Founder and CEO Ashley Flowers and distributed by Othram Forensics to help track family members who reported a missing person in the late 1980s. This is Johnson County's only known unidentified set of remains.

Police said the case has long been suspected of being a homicide, however, the cause and manner of death have been ruled undetermined at this time.

A press conference is scheduled for September 5th at Greenwood City Hall.