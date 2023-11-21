Humane Society for Hamilton County announces Black Friday adoption special

FISHERS —The Humane Society for Hamilton County is asking you to fill your heart, not your cart on Black Friday.

On Friday Nov. 24, they're holding a "Priceless adoption" event from noon to 5 p.m. Adopters will be asked to make a donation of any amount.

All eligible pets will be spayed/neutered, microchipped, have at least one round of age appropriate vaccinations and come with a starter bag of food and a complimentary wellness exam at participating veterinarian offices.

The shelter has nearly 600 animals in their care and say they are in a state of crisis. Dogs are being kept in offices, visiting rooms and every kennel.

"When you adopt a dog from us on Friday, you will be making room for another dog whose life depends on that open space," said Lily Pesavento, Community Engagement Manager for HSHC.

You're asked to complete an adoption form ahead of time online. All family members must be present to adopt. Bring your ID. And if you already have a dog, a meet and greet is required with vaccination records.