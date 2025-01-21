Humane Society for Hamilton County seeks emergency fosters after heating failure in 2 kennels

HAMILTON COUNTY — Local animal shelters are asking for help during the cold conditions.

The Humane Society for Hamilton County says they are racing against time to protect dozens of dogs after a heating system failure in two of its kennels.

The shelter currently houses over 130 dogs, and with limited heated kennels available, it needs people who can foster a dog, even for just a few nights.

“This is a dire situation” Lily Darling, Community Engagement Manager, said. “Our priority is the safety and well-being of the dogs in our care.”

Those interested in fostering a dog should bring the following things to the shelter, located at 10501 Hague Rd. in Fishers:



Completed foster application

All family members

Dogs for dog meet and greets

Landlord's pet policy if you rent

Government-issued ID

For more information on the Humane Society for Hamilton County, click here.