Humane Society for Hamilton County seeks emergency fosters after heating failure in 2 kennels

HAMILTON COUNTY — Local animal shelters are asking for help during the cold conditions.

The Humane Society for Hamilton County says they are racing against time to protect dozens of dogs after a heating system failure in two of its kennels.

The shelter currently houses over 130 dogs, and with limited heated kennels available, it needs people who can foster a dog, even for just a few nights.

“This is a dire situation” Lily Darling, Community Engagement Manager, said. “Our priority is the safety and well-being of the dogs in our care.”

Those interested in fostering a dog should bring the following things to the shelter, located at 10501 Hague Rd. in Fishers:

  • Completed foster application
  • All family members
  • Dogs for dog meet and greets
  • Landlord's pet policy if you rent
  • Government-issued ID

