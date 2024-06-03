Humane Society of Hamilton County silent auction includes 2 Taylor Swift suite tickets

HAMILTON COUNTY — Did you, like thousands of others, miss out on tickets to see Taylor Swift at Lucas Oil Stadium this November?

Well, if you have upwards of $30,000 to spare, you can get two suite tickets and help out a local charity at the same time.

Starting today, a pair of suite tickets to the Friday, Nov. 1 concert is being offered through the Wine, Wags & Whiskers silent auction.

The silent auction benefits the Humane Society for Hamilton County.

The pair of tickets are standing room only tickets in a luxury lower level suite.

Parking is not included.

The starting bid was listed at $10,000. You can join the bidding here.

There is an option to buy the tickets outright for $30,000.

The options don't stop with the Taylor Swift tickets. There are hundreds of auction items up for grabs to benefit the Humane Society of Hamilton County.