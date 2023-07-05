Hundreds attend inaugural Fourth Fest street festival

INDIANAPOLIS — Downtown Indy’s Fourth Fest had a new look this year.

In addition to the fireworks show, they kicked off an inaugural street festival.

“We said, ‘How can we take our existing fireworks show and expand it so that it’s a multi-hour event?’ You’re not just seeing the fireworks presentation, but you’re also going to the street festival,” Max Wing with Downtown Indy Inc. said. “You’re seeing live music; you’re gathering with friends and family. It’s a holistic experience that’s free and accessible to the public.”

Hundreds made their way out to the American Legion Mall for the event.

“It’s a very good crowd. It’s nice out tonight, and we wanted to come out, do something different and enjoy the fireworks,” Catina Harris said.

The fireworks show is a long-standing tradition for Craig Butcher and his family.

“We’ve been coming for about 15 to 20-years,” Butcher said.

Butcher says the street festival is a welcomed addition to their holiday.

“It’s great. We actually used to go to a parking garage close by, but this is perfect,” Butcher said.

