Hundreds flock to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Shark Tank casting call

INDIANAPOLIS – Do we have a deal and do you have what it takes? Two questions entrepreneurs from all over the country came to answer in Indianapolis.

The ABC hit Shark Tank had a casting call in Indianapolis. Gadgets, games, art and apps, you name it — entrepreneurs pitched to casting directors with Shark Tank in Indianapolis on Monday.

"I got to because no matter what you've got to take chances,” Hunter Beale who pitched to Shark Tank said. “You'll never get anything if you didn't try you never know. "

Beale is an Indianapolis native. He pitched his business for Simpler Living. He plans on building vacation rentals out of shipping containers in nature. His first site in Brown County in 2024. He says his vacation rentals are different because they will be true a get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

"I've had a problem with mental health so have some buddies of mine,” Beale said. “I've lost a friend from it. So it's very important to me to get people to a place where they can disconnect and be really happy. "

Casting directors heard around 200 pitches, each of them around a minute long. Shark Tank says this is the first year they've had auditions in person since the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It's very different from applying online,” Mindy Zemark the Shark Tank Supervising Casting Producer said. “We love seeing everyone's excitement and energy and we get to really play with all the products and test the samples and get to know the entrepreneur which is a very different experience then over the phone or online. "

Shark Tank hopefuls chosen to move on to the next step in the process, will receive a call by Friday. Shark Tank says if you didn't audition today you can still apply online until the end of this month.

